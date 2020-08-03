General News of Monday, 3 August 2020

Akufo-Addo speaks French, is he Togolese? – Oti locals asks

President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Some 17 locals in the Oti Region have been arrested by alleged operatives of National Security in the Akan constituency in connection with the ongoing voters registration exercise after they responded to French salutation baits.



The registration exercise which is being organized by the Electoral Commission ends on Thursday, 6 August 2020.



An eyewitness told Class News that the two national security operatives went about greeting prospective registrants in French and anyone of them that responded in French got arrested under the suspicion that they were Togolese.



“They told the suspects to enter the vehicle. One of the security operatives fired warning shots and arrested five people and put them into the vehicle and took them away”, the eyewitness narrated.



Another eyewitness said those arrested were French teachers in Ghana.



“President Nana Aufo-Addo was educated in France. He can speak French. Is he a Togolese?” he asked.



According to him, those arrested are French teachers in Ghana.



