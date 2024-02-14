Akufo-Addo's reshuffle is 'much ado about nothing' - Clement Apaak

General News of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Clement Apaak, has stated his skepticism over President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's recent ministerial reshuffle, labeling it as "much ado about nothing."



According to him, Ghanaians have already decided on the government's performance.



In an interview with GhanaWeb's Nimatu Yakubu, Clement Apaak stated, “This is much ado about nothing, Ghanaians have already resolved that this is a government that has destroyed their lives and brought untold hardship. At the time that Ghanaians were expectant that the president will do a reshuffle, he didn’t do it. Barely 10 months to the general elections, the president truly believes that the reshuffle is going to make a difference? In any case, is he going to reinstate Ghana’s value in terms of our economy, this is window dressing."



Clement Apaak's comments come in response to President Akufo-Addo's announcement of a reshuffle that saw 13 central and local government ministers relieved of their duties.



Among those affected were the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta; and the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta.



Additionally, Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu; and Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, were among those who lost their positions.



In total, 13 ministers and 10 deputy ministers were relieved of their duties, with some being reassigned to different roles within the government.



