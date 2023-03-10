Akufo-Addo‘s posturing shows he doesn’t know true state of the nation – GCPP

Politics of Friday, 10 March 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The General Secretary of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) has raised issues with the posturing of President Akufo-Addo during his State of the Nation Address (SONA) to Parliament on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.



According to the GCPP scribe, the posturing of the president was not remorseful during his presentation.



He said the president did not show any remorse for the pain Ghanaians are going through as a result of his mismanagement of the economy.



Citizen Ato Dazie was of the view that the president’s posturing during the presentation was as if he did not know the true state of the nation.



He said the president was just reading a report given to him by his bureaucrats to present to Parliament.



“The man was only reading a report to Parliament and nothing more,” he stated.



He explained that the president seems not to be in tune with what he was reading to the House.



The GCPP General Secretary who is a lawyer speaking on the discussion segment of the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Odeyeeba Kofi Essuman on Accra 100.5 on Thursday, March 9, 2023 noted that: “The President in the presentation turned himself into an international beggar, the man was just begging almost everybody the country owes.”



He expressed worry the president could not justify what his government spent last year and went talking about issues that happened six years ago.



“Was this a state of the nation [address]?” he queried.



“Last year, the president told Ghanaians there was not going to be a haircut on bond investments and we ended up getting haircuts as part of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP),” he noted, adding that: “These, coupled with the pain Ghanaians are going through, should have been of priority to the president during the presentation