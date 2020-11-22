General News of Sunday, 22 November 2020

Source: 3 News

Akufo-Addo’s performance worst in Bole-Bamboi history – MP

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bole-Bamboi constituency in the Savannah Region, Alhaji Yussif Sulemana, has described the performance of the Akufo-Addo-led government in the area as the worst in the history of the constituency.



Addressing a town hall meeting to account to the constituents on his stewardship, the MP and 2020 parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said, he has performed better as an opposition MP than the government.



He called for a renewal of his mandate.



The town hall meeting is the first to be organized in the constituency by a sitting MP.



Several stakeholders, comprising chiefs, religious leaders, security personnel, heads of institutions, political party leaders among others were in attendance.



The MP used the occasion to tout his achievements since he went to parliament on January 7, 2017.



“I have by far since 2017 lived up to the expectations of the good people of the Bole-Bamboi constituency which is twice what the NPP government has done as controllers of the resources of the country”



In a speech read on his behalf, a former District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bole, James Jaga said, the records of the NDC under John Mahama in the Bole-Bamboi constituency are unmatched.



He expressed disappointment in the current DCE, Veronica Alele Herming, for failing to continue some ongoing projects under the erstwhile Mahama administration.



Some participants who were at the town hall meeting applauded the MP for recognizing the need to engage the constituents in matters of development and appealed for more of such engagements by successive MPs.

