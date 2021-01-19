General News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Akufo-Addo’s order for police to enforce mask-wearing is a huge ‘bonanza’ for them – NDC Lawyer

IGP James Oppong-Boanuh

The President, instructing the Inspector General of Police (IGP) James Oppong-Boanuh to deploy police officers to enforce the directive of compulsory mask-wearing at public places will not inure to Ghana’s benefit but rather enrich the pockets of the personnel doing the enforcing.



“It will only put monies into the pockets of the security agencies and enrich them personally” a private legal practitioner and leading member of the NDC Evans Amankwa claimed on Kumasi-based Abusua FM morning show monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his 22nd update of the Nation on the measures by the government put in place to check the Coronavirus indicated that the Ghana Police Service and other security services will work to ensure that night clubs, and pubs and beaches are closed down immediately.



Speaking to the President’s directive, Lawyer Evans Amankwa is of the strong opinion that this is not the way to go as a country if the government wants to eradicate the deadly novel virus from the county.



“Since the punishment for offenders are high, I can tell you that some of the security agencies will decide to take as small as GHS200. 00 and free suspects. When this happens, it rather the individual police officer who is benefitting”, the known member of NDC pointed out.



President Akufo-Addo has reminded Ghanaians that severe punishments exist “on our statute books for persons breaking the law on the mandatory wearing of masks.”



He stressed, “Should anyone be arrested by the security agencies disregarding this directive, that person will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law.”



“Let’s us as a nation do the right things rather than exposing ourselves to death”, Lawyer Evans Amankwa stated.