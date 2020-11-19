Politics of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akufo-Addo's govt has recorded 152 corruption cases - Otokunor alleges

Deputy General Secretary of NDC, Peter Boamah Otokunor

The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Peter Boamah Otokunor has alleged that over 152 cases of corruption have been recorded under the Akufo-Addo-led government.



According to him, he started his count since President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assumed office in January 2017.



He claimed to have set up a desk to track the scandals that have been perpetrated by several actors in the Akufo-Addo-led administration.



Speaking in an interaction with GhanaWeb on the back of the resignation of Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor, he said “since Akufo-Addo came into power, I had to at a point set up a desk to track the corruption scandals that are happening under the Akufo-Addo government and so far, I have counted 152.”



Peter Otokunor made this known without given any substantive evidence to support his claims.



He further argued that the Akufo-Addo government has been engulfed by corruption; a major reason why Martin Amidu has resigned from his role as Special Prosecutor.



“So that tells you that this is a corruption-ridden government that must be replaced and that is the statement Martin Amidu is making with his resignation,” he claimed.



Still on Martin Amidu’s resignation, Otokunor indicated that it was a vindication of the NDC’s stance that President Akufo-Addo has no interest in dealing with corruption in the public space.



“I think that it is good riddance. We have made this point very clear time without that number, that President Akufo-Addo cannot profess to be committed to the fight against corruption, especially when he has an enviable title as being a corruption clearing agent. Ghana has never seen a President who is engrossed in daylight thievery and corruption activities activity in broad daylight," he told GhanaWeb.





