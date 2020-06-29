General News of Monday, 29 June 2020

Source: 3 News

Akufo-Addo’s 1st term better than Kufuor et al – Pius Hadzide

Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide, has touted the achievements of the Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government high above all else in the 4th republic, including that of former president John Agyekum Kufuor.



According to him, the achievements of Akufo-Addo in all sectors of the economy are enviable, the reason the NPP party has decided to give him a second opportunity to do more.



Akufo-Addo was on Saturday, June 27 acclaimed by the NPP at a National Executive Council meeting in Accra as the presidential candidate for the party in the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections. He, in turn, picked vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as his running mate.



Speaking on TV3’s New Day Monday, June 29, Mr. Hadzide said President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia were deserving of the acclamation, because of what he described as “their track record”.



“If you check, for the first-term government in our fourth republican dispensation, no government, including that of the most venerable John Agyekum Kufuor, no government has come close to delivering on the life-changing achievements, no government has come close ”, he claimed.



He said the Akufo-Addo government has honoured its promises to Ghanaians, especially in the areas of education, agriculture, economy, and industrialization; a performance he grades as being over 78%.



“You can talk about the free SHS, the restoration of allowances, you can talk about the developments you’re seeing in agriculture, you can talk about the light industrialisation happening in the one-district one-factory, I can go on and on”, he said.



While congratulating the duo on their acclamation, the deputy information minister expressed optimism that their works will endear the hearts of the electorate to give them another term to govern.

