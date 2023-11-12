Akufo-Addo outlines 5 conditions to achieve global stability, prosperity

General News of Sunday, 12 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has outlined five major ways through which global peace and security can be guaranteed.



The president spoke at the 2023 edition of the Paris Peace Forum hosted by French president Emmanuel Macron.



In a writeup posted on his Facebook page on November 11, Akufo-Addo noted two economic factors, one on climate and two others on global governance and multilateralism.



"As we strive for a more peaceful world, in which every citizen should have the opportunity to develop fully their potential and contribute to global stability and prosperity, I see five minimum conditions for success," he stressed before listing the conditions:



Firstly, we should, as a matter of urgency, reform the global financial architecture because the current system is not fit-for-purpose when it comes to addressing inequalities;



Secondly, we should foster economic equity, and promote inclusive economic growth by investing in education, healthcare, and social safety nets to ensure that everyone, everywhere, has an equal opportunity to prosper;



Thirdly, we should hold leaders accountable, enforced through transparent governance, strong civil societies, and independent media;



Fourthly, we should encourage global security and climate action as the basis for sustained economic development. Conflicts perpetuate inequalities, and their prevention should be a global priority. Simultaneously, we must take meaningful steps to combat climate change and support climate adaptation, while transitioning to sustainable, green economies; and



Fifthly, we should reform the institutions of global governance, particularly the UN Security Council, which is responsible for the maintenance of international peace and security, and correct the longstanding injustice that the current structure and composition of the Council represent, especially for the nations of Africa. We cannot continue to preach democracy and fairness around the world, we cannot insist on peace and justice around the world, when our global security organisation is not seen by the majority of its members as having a structure that is effective, fair and just.







SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



