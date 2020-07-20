General News of Monday, 20 July 2020

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Akufo-Addo never tested positive for coronavirus – Oppong Nkrumah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has dispelled rumours that the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, tested positive for COVID-19 disease.



The President is set to officially commence work today after going on mandatory 14-day isolation after being exposed to a COVID-19 positive patient.



During the period of isolation, rumours had it that the President had tested positive and was undergoing treatment.



The rumours continued that he had been flown out of the country for treatment due to the severity of the case.



It was alleged that the President was flown for medical care in Kenya.



Commenting on this on Anopa Bofoo on Angel 102.9FM on Monday, the Information Minister described the rumours as untrue and a fiction of the imagination of the rumour mongers.



“It’s not true, the President never tested positive for the COVID-19 disease…he was never flown outside as had been rumoured…,” Oppong Nkrumah said.



Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo unlike the President, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said tested positive for the disease but is now doing well.



He further said that President Akufo-Addo has bounced back fully fit to go about his normal activities.



The Minister also urged the media to concentrate on the number of active cases of the disease instead of the case count as according to him, the recovery rate is commendable.



“The fact that we have about 27,000 confirmed cases does not mean that is the active cases in Ghana, it’s only the case load but our recoveries are far higher making the number of active cases very low and that is what we should be speaking to…,” he said.



This notwithstanding, the Minister said it was still necessary that Ghanaians stick to the various protocols so "we can completely defeat the disease".

