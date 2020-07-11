General News of Saturday, 11 July 2020

Akufo-Addo lacked political will to fight coronavirus when it started - Akandoh

Member of Parliament (MP) for Juaboso Constituency, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh says the cases of COVID-19 are rising each day in the country due to politically motivated decisions taken by the president, especially when he lifted the ban on the partial lockdown just for his party to embark on their activities.



According to him, the president took decisions to the extent that health professionals in his party spoke against it citing reports from the World Health Organisation (WHO).



"...Indeed we needed the highest political will to fight COVID-19 but the leader of the country is interested in political benefits than the health of its citizens. The reason our COVID-19 cases keep going high,” he said.



Mintah Akandoh in an interview on UTV's 'Mpu ne Mpu' programme asserted that it is not that members of the minority have intentionally made up their minds not to appreciate the good works of the government concerning the COVID-19 fight as some persons have claimed, but it is the work of opposition party members to put the ruling government on its toes to do what is right.



"I will not say that government have done nothing in fighting the pandemic but it can do better to save its citizens than what we are seeing now,” he added.



He said the country would not have recorded many COVID-19 cases if government had listened to the WHO warning signs and that of the minority on time and acted accordingly.









