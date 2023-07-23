Akufo-Addo is the professor of impunity - Inusah Fuseini

General News of Sunday, 23 July 2023

The former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini has labelled President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as a ‘professor of impunity’.



The comments come in the wake of the recent saga involving the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, who resigned from office after a significant amount of foreign notes and Ghanaian cedis were reportedly stolen from her home by her maids.



After she resigned, the president who accepted the resignation, described Cecilia Dapaah as a loyal individual who served in the position very well.



However, Inusah Fuseini expressed concern over Cecilia Dapaah stressing that as a high-ranking government official, it is expected she would keep her money in the bank, regardless of its source.



“As a public officer, we expected that any money that she had, whether by income, or employment, a loan from the back, an inheritance from the family member or whatever, it would have been reasonable to keep such monies in the bank.



“A certain conduct is expected of her. So, not having done that is what is attracting our attention,” he said.



Drawing attention to the numerous scandals and corruption allegations that have surfaced during Akufo-Addo's tenure, Inusah Fuseini expressed disappointment at the perceived lack of action and response from the president.



He accused the government of engaging in corruption, thievery, and looting, while the president remains seemingly unresponsive.



“With Nana Addo Dankwa Akufi-Addo, it is becoming increasingly clear that he is a professor of impunity.



“This government, from 2017 till date, anywhere you turn in this government, you will be confronted with corruption, you will be confronted with thievery, you will be confronted with looting, you will be confronted with many things, scandals upon scandals."



The former MP further criticized Akufo-Addo for what he perceives as grandstanding, accusing the president of making lofty promises without following through with concrete actions.



“And this president has obtained the dubious title of being a clearing agent. So, yes, reasonably one would have expected the president to have spoken.



“Especially when he is swearing in his ministers, he sets a benchmark. But I have come to believe that Nana Akufo-Addo always engages in grandstanding.



“He wouldn’t have put his presidency on the line and now we are facing the worse or illegal mining in this country,” he added.



