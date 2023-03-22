Akufo-Addo has done 300% better than Mills-Mahama in terms of economy – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Politics of Wednesday, 22 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has posited that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is better at the management of the affairs of the country than the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC).



According to him, per the records available, the NDC administration had done appallingly even in the absence of crises like the Russian-Ukrainian war, the effects of which the NPP administration is currently dealing with.



Referencing the economic performance of former president John Dramani Mahama’s administration, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu stated that because of bad economic management, the nation was importing basic commodities like food from its neighbouring countries.



Speaking in an interview on Okay FM’s Adea Akye Bia programme on March 21, 2023, he explained: “Even with Covid, we’ve done 300% better than under NDC, so if those people come and speak about things like things… someone will say the book doesn’t lie, so the records are there.



“During the administration of the NDC, we didn’t see Covid, and we didn’t see the Russian-Ukraine war, so you can trace their records from president Mills to President Mahama’s administration and compare them with Akufo-Addo’s own.



“President Mahama’s last three years, 2014, 2015, and 2016 what was the GDP growth rate? The time he was leaving office was 3.4% even without Covid and Russian Ukrainne war and Covid-19…. Akufo Addo’s tenure in 2017 was 8.3% and the following year 6.9%,” he said.



The lawmaker who doubles as minister for Parliamentary Affairs added that the NPP administration has done better in economic performance, by introducing a number of initiatives to support the economic well-being of the citizens to ensure that all the key economic indicators point in a positive direction.







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







Meanwhile, catch up on the concluding part of Francis Addai-Nimoh's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:











AM/SARA