'Akufo-Addo doesn't pay tax' - Domelevo declines suing for damages after SC ruling

Daniel Yaw Domelevo, former Auditor-General has declined calls to push for damages for his unconstitutional "leave" as directed and enforced by the presidency in 2020.



The Supreme Court after three years ruled that the forced leave was 'unconstitutional and null and void.'



In an interview with Citi FM hours after the May 31 ruling was handed down, Domelevo said even though he felt vindicated, he was not going to push further because the person who caused his predicament was not a taxpayer.



“Many people made such suggestions, but I jokingly tell them why would I take redress to get compensation from the taxpayers who did nothing to me. The president doesn’t pay tax, so I’m not interested in taking any further action,” he said.



About his ouster, he submitted further: "It's a position and not a possession, so I have moved on... I think the verdict is the most important thing."







