Akufo-Addo congratulates Alban Bagbin

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo has congratulated the newly elected Speaker of Parliament of the 8th parliament of the 4th republic, Alban Bagbin.



He assured the Speaker of his determination to working with him to ensure an advanced peace, progress, and prosperity of the Ghanaian people.



Adding that he is confident that they are guided by the supreme interest of the good people of Ghana by ensuring good governance in the affairs of the state.



In a Facebook post, he said, “I must, at the outset, express my warm congratulations to my good friend and colleague of many years in this House, the Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, on his assumption of office as the Speaker of the Eighth Parliament of the 4th Republic.



“I want to assure you of my wholehearted determination to work with you to advance the peace, progress and prosperity of the Ghanaian people. Once again, many congratulations to you and the re-elected and new Members of Parliament,” GhanaWeb sighted.



