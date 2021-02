General News of Sunday, 28 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, others to take vaccine publicly

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Dr Bawumia

President Akufo-Addo has said on Monday, March 1, 2021, he together with Vice President Dr Bawumia, his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia will take the vaccine publicly.



More soon…