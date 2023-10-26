Akosombo Dam spillage: Reconfigure the academic calendar to accommodate affected students - GNAT

General News of Thursday, 26 October 2023

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has called on the Ministry of Education (MoE) to swiftly engage with stakeholders in order to reconfigure the academic calendar to accommodate students affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.



The association has reported that the spillage in both the Volta and Oti regions has displaced over 300 teachers and numerous students, leaving their educational prospects uncertain.



Following a visit to the Mepe community in the Volta Region, the National President of GNAT, Reverend Isaac Owusu, underscored the immediate need for dialogue and planning to support both teachers and students.



"…So, once the Minister of Education and the Director General of the Ghana Education Service are in town, we will be surprised if they do nothing and leave things as they are. So, we believe and trust that they will bring out a roadmap to ensure that we do not leave the victims behind," Citinewsroom.com quoted Reverend Isaac Owusu as having said.



