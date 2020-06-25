General News of Thursday, 25 June 2020

Source: GNA

Akatsi South Police to prosecute recalcitrant food vendors and others

The police in Akatsi South has served a strong warning to recalcitrant food vendors in the District who go about their businesses without complying with government's directives to prevent the spread of COVID 19.



Chief Superintendent Mr Joseph Atsu Dzineku, the Akatsi South commander of police, during an interaction with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of what the GNA observed to be "disregard for safety protocols in the District", said his men will begin cracking the whip on offenders henceforth.



"All residents especially food vendors should abide by all directives of the President, and protocols and advisories issued by relevant authorities in relation to the coronavirus epidemic," Mr Dzineku emphasised.



He cautioned food vendors in particular to, adjust to the new directives and also disclosed that his outfit had already begun arresting motorists and other road users flouting the directives.



"The need to keep ourselves safe is our task to enforce strict adherence to the safety protocols, and we are doing just that", he said.



In his statement, Mr Dzineku asked market women, food vendors, and operators of public places of convenience, in particular, to take precautionary measures against the virus.



Mr Divine Sokah, District Environmental health officer for Akatsi South told the GNA that measures were put in place to form a special task force to deal with any food vendor for not wearing face mask before engaging in any form of social services.



Some residents the GNA spoke to, expressed worry about the decreasing attitude towards preventing the spread of the virus.



The GNA also observed the non- usage of face masks by residents, some motor riders and others during Akatsi Market days.



The Akatsi South District recorded its first confirmed case in May and has since not recorded any new case.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.