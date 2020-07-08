Regional News of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Source: Kwaku Anane, Contributor

Ahafo regional rep for Ghana's Most Beautiful 2019 donates PPEs to the needy

The Ahafo Regional representative for Ghana's Most Beautiful 2019, Nana Afia Prempeh who believes in redefining beauty to promote national unity, made some donations to the destitute in various vicinities.



As the Coronavirus pandemic has not relented in hunting the world, people across the globe will never stop fighting it. Afia visited Tanoso and it's surrounding communities in the Ahafo Region.



She spearheaded public education on the need to obey all the Covid-19 protocols. The famous proper handwashing under running water, wearing of a nose mask and strict social distancing was not swept under the carpet during the presentation.



Afia and her entire Queens Foundation donated nose masks, hand sanitizer, Veronica buckets, tissue papers, medicated soaps and other important items to Tanoso palace, the health centre, the market square, taxi rank and the entire community.



The traditional leaders and their courtiers were totally flummox for such donations, they commended Nana Afia Prempeh for her kind heart and prayed fervently for her. The health workers at Tanoso received the items with an ecstatic mood.



The vulnerable in the society who received some of the items eulogised Queens Foundation and asked for abundant blessings upon Nana Afia Prempeh and the entire byword.



In an exclusive interview with her, she stated categorically that the fight against this carcinogenic virus is a collective responsibility, therefore, civil societies, businessmen, institutions and individuals who are well blessed with resources have a hard nut to crack by helping the highly impoverished at this moment.



Afia vehemently spoke against the stigmatisation of Coronavirus patients and postulated firmly that it is highly Pernicious to the freedom of patients.



She stressed that this inhuman act ought to be stopped. It is time to spread love not the virus. Afia rendered her unstinting appreciation to all her sponsors and the entire people of Ahafo for their support. All hands must be on deck in combating against this novel Coronavirus Pandemic at all courses.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.