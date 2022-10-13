Africa needs a Marshall plan after slavery – Mahama

General News of Thursday, 13 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has called for Africa to have a Marshall Plan as it seeks to develop in terms of trade and economic recovery after years of slavery.



Speaking to Hayde Adams on VOA’s Straight Talk Africa programme, Mahama observed that slavery had an adverse impact on the continent hence the need for a Marshall plan in forging ahead.



He said, with the plan in place and the right leadership, Africa could deliver to it citizens a decent living. Mahama expressed optimism that Africa will be the next hub for investment and business should the right conditions be put in place.



“After slavery, I think there should be a Marshall plan. I mean slavery affected the continent very adversely and I do believe that if a Marshall plan was put up and we got the right leadership on the continent and we do the kinds of things we are doing; trading, building the infrastructure on the continent, we can create a decent existence for our people. I have confidence that Africa is the next emerging continent and it is going to be the next frontier for investment and business,” he said.



The former President was also happy about the implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area stating that it was one of things he and others had advocated for.



An elated Mahama said the 11% intra-trade boost between African countries was ‘ridiculous’ stressing that the AfCFTA could serve as a catalyst in achieving 50% intra-Africa trade in the near future. This he says will enable the African continent to fully benefit from trade.



“Happily, we have passed the Africa Continental Free Trade Area and as I speak the first commodities are beginning to be exchanged. A shipment of tiles from Ghana I read this morning is going to Rwanda and a shipment of tea is coming from Kenya to Ghana… I mean that’s good news.



“We have been advocates of this for so long. We are happy it’s happening now. 11% percent trade amongst ourselves, it’s ridiculous . We are hoping that this can push trade between ourselves even to 50% so that we are able to multiple the benefits within the continent but also get benefits from outside,” Mahama said.



About the post WWII Marshall Plan



The Marshall Plan, according to investopedia.com, was a U.S sponsored program that was implemented following the end of World War II.



It was intended to aid European countries that had been destroyed as a result of the war, and it was laid out by U.S. Secretary of State George Marshall during an address at Harvard University in 1947. The plan was authorized by Congress as the European Recovery Program (ERP).



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:







DS/SARA