Adwoa Safo should have been expelled from the party - Nana Obiri Boahen on apology

General News of Tuesday, 19 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Obiri Boahen, a former Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has said that the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Adwoa Safo, should have been expelled from the party following her public apology.



Obiri Boahen argues that politicians should exhibit discipline, a virtue he believed Adwoa Sarfo has failed to uphold through her

Despite Safo's recent plea and apology to the party, Boahen deemed her actions unforgivable and urged the NPP to disregard her reconciliation efforts.



Speaking on the Ade Akye Abia show on Okay FM, Boahen stated, "In my opinion, anywhere you find yourself, there must be discipline. People have served the party but have not benefited. But for you, Adwoa Safo, you are an NPP member, you have become an MP, deputy minister, and a minister of state, and as a party, we need your assistance in taking decisions to vote. You kept saying you won’t come, the party pleaded, you insisted you won’t come."



He continued, "Then you are telling me that Adwoa Safo has pleaded for her actions, and so we should do what? Should they accept her so that she returns to parliament again? Impossible! We need to be disciplined. If you are a politician and you are not disciplined, then there will be problems for you," he added.



Boahen went on to express his belief that it would have been better for the NPP to ignore Adwoa Sarfo and risk losing the Dome Kwabenya seat rather than forgiving her and allowing her back into the party.



He firmly advocated for her expulsion, stating, "The party should have expelled her from the party. You cannot hold your party to ransom like that."



This controversy stems from Adwoa Sarfo's extended absence from parliament in 2022, which sparked a nationwide debate.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



However, the former Gender Minister and MP for the Dome-Kwabenya constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo, recently offered an unreserved apology to her party and its members.



She explained the personal challenges she and her family faced during that period.



Adwoa Safo acknowledged that her absence was unintentional and expressed deep remorse for any inconvenience it may have caused.



She directly addressed key figures within her party during her apology, including President Akufo-Addo, the Vice President, the Chief of Staff, the Majority Leader, and the entire Majority Caucus.



"I want to apologize because it was not intentional; there was a lot going on in my life and that of my family. I am using this medium to plead with you all in the name of God. To my regional executives and my constituency executive, the headquarters of the NPP, I plead with you all, including sympathizers and supporters who love the party and myself, to forgive me for everything that has happened," Safo stated.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/WA