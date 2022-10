General News of Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parliament has convened for the second meeting of the fourth meeting of this year to consider a number of businesses for the day.



Among the major discussions, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is expected to deliver his verdict on the fate of the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo.



