Adonko Company Limited offloads coronavirus burden from Koforidua regional hospital

Dr. Ako Akoto-Ampaw(left) receiving the donations from the Adonko group.

Barely two weeks after series of outrageous donations to the various hospitals in the Northern sector, the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua have been offloaded of it’s huge burden when it comes to the fight against the Corona Virus pandemic as Adonko Bitters Company Limited, a subsidiary of the renowned Angel Group of Companies again, have donated some items worth thousands of Ghana cedis to help in fight against the spread of Covid-19 in the Eastern region.



In a short ceremony held at the premises of the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua, the Director for Special Project at the Adonko Company limited Mr. Asamoah Gyamfi said the gesture is his outfit’s contribution towards the fight against the pandemic.



He explained that, the fight against Covid-19 is dear to the Adonko bitters group and its leadership thus as Adonko Bitters company’s corporate social responsibility, they have to involve in the Covid-19 fight to prove how much they care about the Ghanaian populace.



The Medical Director for the Eastern Regional Hospital, Dr. Ako Akoto-Ampaw could not hide his joy over the donation by Adonko Bitters company and explained that, Personal Protective Equipments also known as PPEs has always being running out of stock because of the high demand of the PPEs by the staff of the facility, however the presentation by the Adonko Bitters company limited has offloaded the burdens of the hospital in terms of Covid-19 relief items thus PPEs.



In all, the company donated 20 boxes of Adonko Original Hand sanitizers, one thousand (1,000) pieces of nose masks, hundred and twenty (120) rolls of tissue towels and 5 cartons of Adonko Next level energy drink to the facility.

