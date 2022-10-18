Adom-Otchere 'lied' over Togbe Afede’s Council of State meeting records

General News of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Facts available to GhanaWeb prove that the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, attended more meetings as a Member of the Council of State than had been previously reported.



Good Evening Ghana show host, Paul Adom-Otchere, alleged in June this year that Togbe Afede XIV, only attended 39 meetings out of the 242 meetings of the Council of State in the four years that he served, that is between 2017 and 2020.



According to him, the 39 meetings that Togbe Afede was present at constituted 16 per cent of attendance.



“Of the 48 months, the Council of State held 242 meetings of which Togbe Afede XIV attended 39 [meeting]; it constituted 16 per cent," Adom-Otchere said while doing a touchscreen analysis of Togbe Afede's letter explaining why he rejected 'inappropriate' ex-gratia paid into his account.



Adom-Otchere depended on records ostensibly from the Council of State through a Right To Information, RTI, request put in by Metro TV at the time.



GhanaWeb is, however, in possession of documents from the RTI Commission which give a different account of Afede's attendance records.



In the new documents, Togbe Afede attended 57 meetings out of a total of 125 meetings, which figure represents 45.6 per cent attendance.



A total of 18 meetings that Togbe Afede attended were not included in Paul Adom-Otchere's narrative.



The breakdown of his attendance record is as follows:



a. 47 out of 114 plenary meetings



b. 10 out of 11 Committee-level meetings



Togbe Afede was head of the ‘Economy and Sustainable Development Initiatives Committee’ (ESDIC) held eleven meetings over the four-year period.



