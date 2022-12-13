Togbe Afede is not a member of the NDC - Edem Agbana

General News of Tuesday, 13 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Togbe Afede XIV has in recent times been referred to as a member of the opposition National Demeocratic Congress (NDC) because of critical statements he has made about the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government.



His latest critique of government was contained in an article in which he dissected how actions and inactions of government and the central bank had plunged the country into a crisis.



Months back, his decision to reject the payment of ex-gratia during his tenure as chairman of the Council of State was received by critique from pro-government voices who said he was being hypocritical.



The NDC's outgoing deputy National Youth Organizer, Edem Agbana has, however, dispelled the rumours about Afede's alleged political affiliation.



“Togbe is a very venerable member of society. What I know is that he’s not a member of the NDC. Togbe has been very critical of all governments. He’s also served in almost all governments in this fourth republic.



"Togbe worked under President Kufuor, he worked under President Mills, and he was a board member under the NDC…So, I don’t know where this theory of Togbe Afede being an NDC is coming from,” he stated on Accra-based JoyNews (December 12).



About Togbe Afede XIV



Togbe Afede XIV born James Akpo is the President of the National House of Chiefs, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, and the President of the Asogli Traditional Area.



Togbe Afede XIV is an alumnus of University of Ghana where he obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting. He also holds an MBA from the Yale School of Management.



Togbe is the executive chairman of World Trade Centre Accra and was voted member of the Board of Directors of the World Trade Centre in 2015.



Togbe founded SAS Finance Group Ltd, constituting Strategic African Securities Ltd, a stock brokerage and corporate finance advisory firm, and SAS Investment Management Ltd, an asset management firm.



He also founded Strategic Initiatives Ltd (SIL) a portfolio and private equity investment firm, and co-founder of Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Ltd, Databank Financial Services, and Africa World Airlines Ltd.



GhanaWeb Excellence Awards nominees reveal video







SARA