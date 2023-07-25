Adisadel dismisses student over viral video of violent assault on junior

General News of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Adisadel College has announced the outright dismissal of a student captured in a viral tape violently assaulting a junior in a dormitory.



A statement posted on the school's Twitter account stated that the culprit, a final year student, will be outrightly dismissed and will only write his final exams with the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).



The dismissal, the school stated will be subject to final decision of the school's Board of Governors and the Ghana Education Service.



Even though the video started circulating very recently, the statement noted that "The incident happened on the 30th of June, 2023 in Quaque house."



In the said video, the senior holds the victim from behind and moves him in between beds before slamming his face on one of the bunk beds.



The portion of the face that hit the bed immediately is swollen as other students look on.



The affected student has been suspended, the one who recorded the incident and other witnesses who failed to report it will be subjected to varying degrees of sanctions as well as the house master and his deputy.



The move comes after GES issued a statement ordering the suspension of the student and asking that the police be invited into the matter as it contained assault.



FULL STATEMENT: UPDATE AND INTERIM ACTION ON THE ASSAULT INCIDENT ON ADISADEL CAMPUS



* Pending final decision of Board of Governors and GES



The incident happened on the 30th of June, 2023 in Quaque house



1. The culprit will be outrightly dismissed and will have to write his exams at WAEC



2. The victim will also be suspended and will write his exams with parental escort.



3. The one who recorded the video will also be suspended externally for one week and also face internal suspension for another week.



4. The other students who were at the scene but did not intervene and also failed to report the incident will also face severe internal punishment.



5. The housemaster and his deputy will also be suspended immediately pending the outcome of the findings by GES



SARA



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People below











You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb

