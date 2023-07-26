Adisadel College assault video: Send culprit to military guardroom for just 10 days - Sefa Kayi proposes

General News of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Host of Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Kwami Sefa Kayi, affectionately called "Chairman General", says the culprit in the Adisadel College assault incident should be handed over to the Military to teach him a lesson of a lifetime.



A viral video which has sparked public outrage showed two students at the Adisadel College in a fierce fight with one inflicting serious injury on the other.



The culprit, who looked like he aimed to cause bodily harm to his victim, has been suspended while the authorities of the school and Ghana Education Service launch a probe into the issue.



Reacting to the matter, Chairman General condemned the barbaric act by the culprit and called for corporal punishment to be meted out to him.



"It is really really sad," he said and proposed the student should be sent to "military Police guardroom for about 10 days," believing this discipline will reform the student.



"If you go there for one day, two days, you will be a changed man. Whatever evil spirit that entered you to misbehave, the spirit itself shall desert you," he added.



