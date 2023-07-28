Adisadel College 'bully' goes to court over violent attack on colleague

General News of Friday, 28 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A student of Adisadel College captured in a video assaulting a schoolmate is expected to appear in court today, Friday, July 28, 2023.



Adisadel College announced on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, the outright dismissal of the student after it intercepted a video that showed the offender brutally slamming the head of his colleague into one of the bunk beds in their dormitory.



The portion of the face that hit the bed immediately got swollen as other students looked on.



It is, however, unclear what caused the violence between the two students.



According to a citinewsroom.com report, the student was arrested earlier this week by the Cape Coast police but was released to the headmaster of Adisadel College to be processed for court.



The school’s authorities have also repealed their initial suspension of the victim and are ready to ensure his well-being.



According to the management of the school, the one who recorded the incident and other witnesses who failed to report it will be suspended, as well as the housemaster and his deputy.



ABJ/OGB



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb

