Adisadel College assault case could have been settled out of court - Joe Wise

Joesph Osei-Owusu, alias Joe Wise, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament has expressed concerns over the falling standards of discipline in Ghana's educational sector.



According to him, there is the need to relook at how young people are brought up with the view to making them more responsible adults in the future.



Whiles addressing a gathering at the 10th-anniversary celebration of Fettehman Senior High School, over the weeekend, he weighed in on the now famous Adisadel College assault case.



“We should look at how we bring up children in this country since it is becoming a challenge. The kind of upbringing is important. There is no need for him to be that violent towards another student.



"If we discuss this in isolation, we would miss it. What happened in the school is a reflection of what is happening in the country. We think we are not supposed to punish students and this is how we pay for it as a country.



“There is nothing wrong with students being at each other, but when it gets beyond regular bullying, it is bad. I regret that it has been taken to the court since this matter could have been addressed in the school, but the Attorney General thinks otherwise,” Joseph Osei-Owusu said.



He held the view that condemnable as the act was, a better route to solving it would have been to counsel victim and perpetrator to allow them focus on their studies and their futures.



The culprit who slammed the head of his colleague against a bunk bed causing a swelling has been hauled before court late last week. He was dismissed forom the school and would be allowed to write his WASSCE exams but with WAEC.



The Ghana Education Service, the Ministry of Education and other stakeholders have taken the matter seriously after the video went viral on social media.



SARA



