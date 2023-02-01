Addai-Nimoh enters NPP flagebearship race

Politics of Wednesday, 1 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Mampong, has officially announced his intention of contesting in the presidential primaries of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Speaking at the official announcement of his candidature in Accra, Addai-Nimoh said that his decision to contest in the NPP flagebearship race was informed by consultations and advice from some elders of the party as well as a research his team conducted.



He added that he is confident that with his knowledge and values, he will help the NPP retain power for a third successive term.



“I am humbled that my astute team has assessed my qualifications and motivations using some three criteria. Driven by my personal convictions, I am confident that my professional background and values can be useful in shaping the necessary initiatives that will significantly improve our country.



"Coupled with the clarion call I have been receiving over these last years from our party members, rank and file and wide consultations with elders of the party, I, Addai-Nimoh, have thereby decided and officially announced my candidacy to be elected as the next flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party in the impending elections,” he said.



Addai-Nimoh is expected to face stiff competition from the likes of the former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto and the MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong for the flagbearership position of the NPP.



Watch the official announcement of Addai-Nimoh’s candidature below:







IB/DO