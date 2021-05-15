Adasec gets facelift as MP cut sod for construction of 8-Unit classroom block

Regional News of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: JAPHET 1 TV

The Member of Parliament for Adaklu Constituency, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has cut sod for the construction of an Ultramodern 8-unit classroom for the People of Adaklu Waya community in the Adaklu constituency of the Volta Region.



The sod-cutting ceremony which was observed on Friday 14th May 2021 was graced by the chief and people of the Adaklu Waya Community.



Following this, the residents could not hide their joy to terms with the reality that their public school would be seen constructed for their children in their constituency.



During the event, Hon. Kwame Governs Agbodza said the facility will help improve the educational infrastructure in Adasec, increase the number of enrollments and create a sound environment to facilitate effective teaching and learning in the School.



He also stressed that education is a key tool to personal and National development; hence, his commitment to ensuring the provision of quality and accessible education to his dear constituents. As such, the provision of education at the basic and secondary levels will continue to be his topmost priority.



In a press statement signed by the Opposition NDC's communications officer, Mr. Christopher Galenkui, The member of parliament revealed that the 8-unit classroom block project was funded through his immense funding as a member of parliament.



The Headmaster for the school, Mr Hosu Bartholomew, also commended the lawmaker for the Adaklu constituency for providing them with the Eight Unit Classroom Block. He said, “this new building will bring Adasec back to the glory days.” The headmaster used the opportunity to appeal to the government through the Mp, the Media, guests, and the general public to come to the aid of the school. He made mention of the uncompleted dining hall and the ICT/Science laboratories as major projects in the school which if completed will make teaching and learning more effective.



Togbe Lablulu V, Senior Divisional Chief of Adaklu-Waya applauded the MP for his kind gesture and his zeal in transforming the school and for that matter Adaklu in general.



READ HIS FULL STATEMENT;



NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS.



ADAKLU CONSTITUENCY



For Immediate Release



14th May 2021.



Adaklu MP Cuts Sod for the construction of 8-unit classroom blocks at Adaklu Senior High School.



The Member of Parliament for Adaklu Constituency, Hon. Kwame Governs Agbodza, today Friday, 14th May 2021, cuts sod for the construction of an 8-unit classroom block at the premier senior high school in Adaklu, Adasec.



The lawmaker at the short ceremony cut the ground for the commencement of this project. In his words, "the pressing need of the school now is to improve the infrastructural deficit in the school as the enrollment keep increasing", he said.



Hon. Kwame Governs Agbodza expresses his heartfelt appreciation to the staff and management of the school for how far they have tried their humanly possible means to manage the situation all this while.



The construction firm, Chriswed Construction Ltd, was tasked by the Hon. MP to speed up with work and deliver the facility within the shortest possible time.



About the source of funding, Hon. Kwame Agbodza hinted that, so far, his firm did the architectural design for free and he will be funding the project which will cost about Ghs1m from his sources.



Togbe Lablulu V, Senior Divisional Chief of Adaklu-Waya applauded the MP for his kind gesture and his zeal in transforming the school and for that matter Adaklu in general.



The headmaster, Mr Hosu Bartholomew, also extends his heartfelt appreciation to the lawmaker for his contributions to the school. The headmaster used the platform to appeal to the government, guests, and the general public to come to the aid of the school. He made mention of the uncompleted dining hall and the ICT/Science laboratories as major projects in the school which if completed will make teaching and learning more effective.



Thank you.



Signed



Christopher Galenkui.

Communication officer.

0242944034

Adaklu