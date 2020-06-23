General News of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Source: Daily Mail

Accra Technical University records first coronavirus case

The Accra Technical University – formerly known as Accra Poly – has recorded its first COVID-19 case, authorities announced to students on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.



The affected patient is a national service personnel at one of the academic departments, a circular to the university community said.



“The said person is currently in isolation at a medical facility and responding well to treatment. Six colleagues who came into contact with the confirmed Covid-19 patient, have been counseled, re-assured and their samples taken for laboratory testing.



“The contacts have been asked to self-isolate while waiting for the results of the test. The University Medical team and the Safety and Health Committee are however in touch with the patient and contacts, to provide the needed medical and psychological support,” the letter to students said.







The ATU authorities say efforts are underway to fumigate the affected offices among others.



It added: “Members of the University Community are entreated to remain calm while adhering strictly to the published personal protection etiquettes.”



Ghana's Coronavirus cases



Ten more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Ghana, sending the country’s total fatal cases from 85 to 95.



Addressing the press on Tuesday, the Ghana Health Service said recoveries have increased to 10,907.



Some 414 new cases have been confirmed, making the total caseload in the country 14,568.



“We have so far following the review recorded 95 deaths. Currently, we have 24 severe cases across the country and six cases are critical and five persons are currently on ventilators. We have a total of 414 new cases reported from 25 districts across the country and three regions. Which is that about 13 regions did not record any new case yesterday,” the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Abaogye said.

