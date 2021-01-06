General News of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Absence of war in Dagbon not peace – Haruna Iddrisu takes on Akufo-Addo

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu

Minority Leader of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Tamale South has told the President of Ghana that the absence of war in Dagbon does not signify there is peace.



The President during his delivery of the State of the Nation Address Tuesday January 5 said “Mr. Speaker, I am pleased to report that our undertaking to bring peace to Dagbon has been successful. For decades, this ancient and proud kingdom had been bedeviled with conflict. Since 2002, when a fresh eruption of the conflict ended in the tragic killing of my friend, the Ya Na Yakubu Andani, Dagbon had become designated as a troubled land. A generation of young people had grown up knowing nothing else but Dagbon as a troubled land where there was no peace, and public officials hesitated to accept postings there.



On assumption of office, we decided to tackle the problem with renewed vigour. Luckily for all of us, the three eminent chiefs who had been at the helm of the peace process, since 2002, did not relent on their commitment or enthusiasm for the cause of peace. Our efforts bore fruit, a historic settlement was reached, and peace has been restored to Dagbon. I recall the joy and deep satisfaction that I felt on the day that I attended, in Yendi, the enskinment of the new, dignified Ya Na, Mahama Abukari II, and I carry my honourary title of Dagbon Malti Naa Abudani, which he graciously bestowed on me, with pride".



I admit freely that it was one of the highlights of the past four years for me as President of the Republic. I was happy not just because a long, running problem had finally been resolved, but also because I know that the development and modernisation of our country that we all desire can only happen when there is peace and unity in Ghana.



I express the deepest gratitude of the nation to the many people who worked so hard to give Dagbon the opportunity for its people to lead normal lives again. I pay homage especially to the three eminent chiefs who led the process, the redoubtable Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Overlord of Mamprugu, the Nayiri, Naa Bohugu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga, and the Overlord of the Gonja State, the Yagbonwura, Tuntumba Boresa Sulemana Jakpa, and I congratulate the Dagbon people themselves for deciding to embrace peace. We pray that we learn all the hard lessons and reject the use of violence to resolve the problems that will come up in our lives”.



But reacting to the President’s position, the Tamale South Member of Parliament indicate that the authority of the new Ya Na, Mahama Abukari II, has been challenged in several instances and the fact that there is no way in the Dagbon Kingdom means there is peace.



“In Dagbon the President said he is credited with Dagbon, the Ya Na authority and mandate have been questioned in many instances including Nantong and Karaga so the absence of war is not peace. He shouldn’t think that all is well.





