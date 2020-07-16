General News of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Source: My News GH

Police Chiefs meet Ya-Naa over banished Yendi Divisional Commander

Dagbon overlord, Ya-Naa Abukari Mahama II

A delegation dispatched by the Inspector General of Police James Oppong-Boanuh is currently on its way to the ancient town of Yendi in the Northern Region to resolve the impasse between the Divisional Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Peter Akokora Ayirezang and the Overlord of Dagbon.



Irate youth in Yendi with the overwhelming support of the Dagbon overlord, Ya-Naa Abukari Mahama II last weekend were very furious and attempted to attack the Yendi Divisional Commander for disrespecting the King.



According to the police, the timely intervention of the Divisional Crime Officer and the Divisional Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) Commander averted otherwise what could have been a nasty situation.



The Divisional Commander had been accused of disrespecting the authority of the Ya – Naa after he allegedly rejected the Dagbon overlord’s demand for a matter being investigated by the police to be withdrawn and brought before his Gbewaa palace for settlement.



“The Police, therefore, proceeded to the Gbewaa palace with the BNI Commander to intercede on his behalf, but the Ya-Naa emphatically made it clear that since the Divisional Commander does not respect him and Dagbon and for that matter, he does not expect the Divisional Commander to be on his land from today July 11, 2020”, a report by the police revealed.



The report further added that “on behalf of the Security in Yendi , BNI Commander pleaded with the Overlord but he will not agree and stated that he cannot guarantee the safety of the Divisional Commander in Yendi if he should decide to sleep in Yendi”



The delegation left the Gbewaa palace and went to inform the Divisional Commander. He had by then packed his luggage and has since left Yendi. The Municipality has returned to normal after they saw the Divisional Commander leave the town”.



In view of the irreconcilable differences, a four-member team comprising senior police officers are expected to meet with the overlord on the matter according to sources at the Gbewaa Palace.



According to MyNewsGh.com source, they are to plead for cool heads to prevail in view of the fact the King was angered by the action of the COP who is likely to be reassigned to a different area.

