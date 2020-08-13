General News of Thursday, 13 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

Abide by coronavirus measures to stop govt from borrowing & overspending - Seth Terkper

play videoSeth Terkper

The former finance minister in the erstwhile Mahama administration has urged Ghanaians to follow safety protocols put in place by government to avoid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.



He said if Ghanaians don't follow the protocols and keep getting infected with COVID-19, government would have to borrow and spend more



Speaking on Neat FM, Seth Terkper added: "I appeal to countrymen that if we all want to move on as a country and not be borrowing money to be taking care of more people who will be infected by COVID (then we need to abide by the protocols)



"…on account of the immediate rush to go to the IMF even after the exit to go and borrow 1bn to come and put into the economy and also the early 3bn bond that was done in February before March COVID...we had 4bn by May. It’s a different question why if we were doing so well we had to rush to the IMF. Not all African countries did that and this is why we are saying fundamentally there was something wrong. Because of these loans that we took; we are doing much better but COVID is real" he added.









