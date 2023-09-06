AAMUSTED: Mahama supports suspension of all unsanctioned activities on campus

General News of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed his support for the decision taken by the authorities at the Apenteng Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) in Kumasi to suspend all activities that have not been officially approved by the University.



This decision comes in the wake of a tragic incident involving the death of a third-year mathematics student from the former UEW Kumasi Campus.



The deceased, Prosper Owusu, who served as a chief priest at Opoku Ware II Hall, tragically lost his life due to burns sustained during a fire-related incident at the hall.



Mr. Mahama took to Facebook to commend the university authorities for their prompt action in addressing the situation and for cautioning students against engaging in risky activities that could lead to such tragic outcomes.



In his Facebook post, Mr. Mahama expressed his deep condolences to the family of Prosper Owusu and the entire university community. He also emphasized the sorrow of losing a young and promising life.



A video of the incident circulated on social media, captured the horrifying moment when the deceased was leading the hall members in their customary rituals.



The ceremony involved inscriptions written on the ground with fire. During the proceedings, Mr Owusu’s traditional priest apparel caught fire, quickly escalating the situation.



In the video, the deceased was trying to extinguish the flames by seeking the nearest source of water or an extinguisher at the scene. However, his efforts proved futile, and he suffered severe burns to his mid and upper body as a result.



He was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for immediate medical attention, but his condition worsened over the course of nearly a week, ultimately leading to his death.