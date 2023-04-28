A vote for JDM and Abdul-Razak Yakubu is a ticket for Ghana to surprise the world - Ayawaso Central aspirant

Politics of Friday, 28 April 2023

A parliamentary candidate aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ayawaso Central Constituency, Abdul-Razak Yakubu, has said that a ticket with his name is a real chance for the youth of Ghanai to experience a change in governance.



According to him, should the people of Ayawaso Central give him the needed nod, he would ensure that they begin to experience real pride in the choice that they have made.



Speaking to GhanaWeb after he went through his vetting for the position, Abdul-Razak Yakubu explained that his dream is to restore the pride of the youth in their communties.



“Ghana now has a real chance to let Ghanaians feel at home and to be proud of the development in the country and further, through me. We also look to spreading the pride of the youth across the African continent.,” he said.



He also called for support for the presidential candidate aspirant of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, stating that an Abdul-Razak-John-Dramani-Mahama ticket will make Ghanaians a shining example for the world.



“So, let us go out and vote for JDM and Abdul-Razak Yakubu. And Ghana will surprise the world!” he added.



Abdul-Razak Yakubu successfully went through his vetting at the Greater Accra Regional Office of the NDC on Thursday, April 27, 2023.







