A terrible decision by the court! - Agbodza seethes over order to OSP to return Dapaah's seized properties

The Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has questioned the sense behind a court order directing the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, to return all seized properties from the embattled Cecilia Dapaah.



Governs Agbodza who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Adaklu, described the decision of the court as appalling.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, the lawmaker wrote “A very terrible decision by the Court. What is the rationale for this?”



The Office of the Special Prosecutor has been directed by an Accra High Court to return monies seized from the residence of the former Minister of Sanitation, Cecilia Dapaah within seven days.



According to a Citi News report, the development comes after the OSP seized the monies found to have been stashed in the home of Cecilia Dapaah, who has been under investigation by the Office.



Cecilia Daapah has been in a legal tussle with the OSP after the institution froze her assets, including her bank accounts.



She is currently under investigation by the OSP for corruption and corruption-related offences after two of her house helps have been charged for stealing more than $1 million, €300,000 in cash and other valuable items from her residence at Abelemkpe.





A very terrible decision by the Court. What is the rationale for this? pic.twitter.com/1E9vQMuonm — kwame agbodza (@KAgbodza) August 31, 2023

