A close relative of Akufo-Addo told me his problems are spiritual – Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe

General News of Friday, 13 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has said that a close family member of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo told him that the current happenings in the country are not ordinary.



Speaking in a JoyNews interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said that the problems the president is facing in governing the country have spiritual connotations.



“He (the family relation) said, "Doc what is happening to your brother (Akufo-Addo)?" And I said I don’t know; you are there with him.



“And his conclusion to me was that he thinks what is going on now is spiritual. This is exactly what he told me just some few days ago,” he said.



The statesman said that if the president or the country is under a spiritual attack “then we have to sit up properly."



“Because some of the things that Nana Addo does, I don’t understand them, honestly,” he added.



The statesman said that he will for now withhold the identity of the family member but will disclose it in the future.







IB/BOG