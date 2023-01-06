99% of 31st night prophecies don't meet Biblical standard - Rev. Frimpong-Manso

General News of Friday, 6 January 2023

-Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong Manso, President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), has advised Ghanaians to dismiss 31st Night declarations because they fail the Biblical standard for prophecies.



The GPCC boss is of the view that most of the pastors who go ahead with such so-called prophecies are playing on the intelligence of the citizenry because most of the issues they 'reveal' are bound to happen during any calendar year.



He agreed with the police that some of the pronouncement actually lead to fear and panic situations among sections of the public.



“….I will say 99% of them if not 100, do not pass the Biblical standard of prophecies," Rev. Frimpong Manso said on Joy News' Upfront programme on January 4, 2022.



"Even though some could come to pass. There are certain things, it is common sense..." he said citing prophecies that border on life happenings like marriage and accidents.



"I wish I will tell Ghanaians to disregard some of these prophecies and carry on with life because they are just causing confusion and disturbing us,” he noted.



On the issue of death of prominent persons which is a mainstay of prophecies year-in-and-out, he said death was a normal occurence and it is only to be expected that prominent and ordinary people will die in the course of a year.



“If you say a prominent man is going to die, who is that prominent man? Within 365 days, definitely, a prominent man will die among many prominent men in Ghana which is normal. After all, if you die….. What is it? So they play on intelligence.



“In an election, one will win and the other will lose. In Ghana, there are only two parties that can win an election. They will never tell you the others will win. Certain things are obvious but they just confuse us,” he stressed.



Despite a police caution againts prophecies with the tendency to create fear and panic, clergymen like Isaac Owusu Bempah and Nigel Gaisie went ahead to prophesy to their congregations during the 2022 Watchnight services.



