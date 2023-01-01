A woman holding a sensitive position will be murdered in cold blood - Nigel Gaisie

General News of Sunday, 1 January 2023

Nigel Gaisie, the founder and head pastor of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, has claimed that one of the prophecies revealed to him by God includes the death of a prominent woman in the country.



During the 2022 31st December Watchnight service which took place at his church's auditorium in Accra, he said the unnamed woman will be murdered in cold blood if prayers are not said to avert it.



“I saw it clearly, a woman who is leading a sensitive position in the republic of 'Yempɛ Nokware', I saw she was murdered in cold blood. So I asked the angel of the lord why so? I saw a party complaining she was not fair to them, let's pray to avert it, I see it handing and if we joke with this, I will happen because I keep seeing it.”



Nigel Gaisie in his 2023 message gave a number of prophecies relating to Ghana in another fictional country known as the Republic of Yemp3 Nokware.



Aside from the above, Nigel Gaisie, who had days prior revealed in a radio interview that he had a prophecy bordering on the Inspector-General of Police stating that there will be a new police chief in the year 2023.



Without elaborating on why and how the change will take place, he stressed that it was what he had seen in the spiritual realm and that only prayers could change that course of events.



“The Lord took my spirit to the Republic of Yempɛ Nokware and I saw that there was a change of an IGP. I saw it in the realm of the spirit. I saw that the IGP, his boot was taken off, I saw it…



“I dreamt, I saw it and it will come to pass, if they don’t pray about it. It will come to pass...,” he emphasized.







