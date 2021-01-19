General News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: Class FM

97 persons arrested for not wearing face mask

DSP Afia Tenge, Accra Regional Police PRO

Ninety-seven persons, 60 males and 37 females have been arrested by the Accra Regional Police Command in an operation to enforce the compulsory wearing of facemasks in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



The operation was carried out in a four-hour operation around Tudu, CMB, Farisco, Railways and its environs.



Speaking to journalists, DSP Afia Tenge Accra Regional Police PRO said: “The Regional Police command has embarked on a special operation this morning and have been able to arrest 97 persons who were not wearing the facemask.



“We arrested these persons around the Tudu area, railways, CMB, Farisco and its environs. What we observed is that when these people come into town it is either they have the facemask yet they will not put it on so usually you’ll see them putting the facemask in their bags or in their pockets.



“So they were all rounded up this morning and some were made to buy the facemask or take the facemask that were in their pockets and bags and wear them.



“They have all been brought to the regional Police command as we take a decision on them.”



President Akufo-Addo in his 22nd COVID-19 update to Ghanaians said he had instructed the IGP to enforce the law on the wearing of facemask.



The President pleaded with the citizenry to wear the mask because it was part of the safety measures that could reduce the spread of the virus







