92 sanitation offenders prosecuted in Kumasi in 2021

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) in the Ashanti region last year prosecuted 92 people for sanitation-related offences.



Although 158 people were sent to court, 92 were successfully prosecuted.



The Metro Environmental Health Officer, Bassanyin Isaac, told Class News’ regional correspondent Elisha Adarkwah during a clean-up exercise at the Sokoban Wood Village that the rest failed to appear before the court.



He said a bench warrant was issued by the Kumasi Sanitation Court for their arrest and are still being pursued.



Mr Bassanyin said it is not the objective of the KMA to send people to court but to serve as a deterrent to others.



He said from next month, the Assembly will commence an operation to crackdown on sanitation offenders to ensure the city is impeccably clean.