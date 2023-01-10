‘What wrong did we do by making Akufo-Addo president?’ – Rex Omar

General News of Tuesday, 10 January 2023

Many people are expressing divided opinion on social media after American rapper, Meek Mill, who recently paid a visit to Ghana released a music video, parts of which he shot inside the seat of government.



Meek Mill was billed to perform at the Afrochella event in Accra and was later spotted with the President at the Jubilee House together with Akufo-Addo’s daughter who is the Chief Executive Officer at the Creative Arts Council.



Rex Omar, the Board Chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO), sharing his thoughts on the issue, rhetorically said, ‘what wrong did we do to Akufo-Addo by making him our head of state’.



He added: “I’m really finding it very difficult to understand the disdain and the total lack of respect the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government has been displaying to Ghanaians.



“What wrong did we do to Akufo-Addo by making him our head of state? How on earth will you allow such a desecration of the seat of government of a sovereign state?” he fumed in an interview as sighted by MyNewsGh.com’s Amansan Krakye.



Rex Omar continued: “This is very despicable to say the least, now Ghana our motherland has become so cheap under this clueless so called government.”



Meanwhile Meek Mill has issued an apology to Ghanaians and the presidency stating that he took full responsibility for his actions and that it wasn't intentional to disrepect Ghanaians.