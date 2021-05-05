You are here: HomeNews2021 05 05Article 1251649

General News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

7 prominent media personalities who have joined the #FixTheCountry campaign

Nana Aba Anamoah, Manaseh Azure Awuni and Bridget Otoo have also joined the #fixthecounrty protest Nana Aba Anamoah, Manaseh Azure Awuni and Bridget Otoo have also joined the #fixthecounrty protest

Some ‘disgruntled’ media personalities in the country have joined in the ongoing #Fixthecountry agenda aimed at pressuring the government into tackling what they describe as ‘abject hardships’ in the country.

In series of tweets, these media personalities have expressed dissatisfaction at what they describe as a failure on the part of successive governments to improve the lives of the citizenry.

Trending for three days straight, some Ghanaians who seem fed up have shared bitter sentiments concerning the rising youth unemployment, dilapidated health system, skyrocketing home-renting structure, poor road networks among others.

Adding their voice to the ongoing campaign, the likes of Nana Aba Anamoah, Garry Al Smith, Manasseh Azure Awuni, Serwaa Amihere, Bridget Otoo among others have shared similar sentiments suggesting that they agree with such concerns.

Read their tweets below
































