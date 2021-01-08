Regional News of Friday, 8 January 2021

Source: Class FM

573 lives lost in road crashes in 2020 – MTTD

Road crashes claimed 573 lives in 2020 in the Ashanti Region, the Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) has said.



The figure shows an increase of 26 percent in road crash deaths, as compared to the 455 deaths of 2019.



Superintendent Emmanuel Adu Boahen, the Regional MTTD Commander, told Class News' regional correspondent Elisha Adarkwah that 3,435 road crashes were reported in 2020 while 3,214 were reported in 2019 – a 7 percent rise.



He said 5,618 vehicles were involved in the crashes in 2020 while 5,135 crashes were reported in 2019 – an increase of 483, representing 8 percent.



While explaining some of the causes of road crashes, Superintendent Boahen said 90 percent of the crashes were due to human-related factors like drink-driving, over speeding, overtaking among others.



Superintendent Boahen said measures have been put in place to ensure that road crashes and its related deaths are reduced this year in the region.



The measures include public education, ensuring strict adherence to road safety protocols, deployment of personnel on roads, among others.