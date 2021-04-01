52 suspects arrested in Accra ahead of Easter

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested 52 suspects and impounded 44 motorbikes in a special operation within its jurisdiction, as part of efforts to stop violent crimes ahead of the Easter holidays.



The operation, which began with the East Legon District on Wednesday ahead of Easter, led to the arrest of 31 motorbikes for various offences, including riding without a license, without a roadworthy certificate and insurance.



On Thursday, ahead of Easter, 52 suspects were also arrested at Kotobabi Wembley, Circle Neoplan Station and Adabraka Sahara in an operation undertaken by the Accra Regional Operations.



Motorbikes numbering 13, some unregistered, were impounded.



Some mobile phones suspected to have been stolen were also retrieved in addition to substances believed to be contraband.



The suspects are undergoing screening for further action. Due processes are being followed.