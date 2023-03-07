5 major things Akufo-Addo said at Ghana@66 celebration

General News of Tuesday, 7 March 2023

The national parade to mark Ghans@66 was held at Adaklu, a community a few metres away from the capital town of the Volta Region, Ho, despite calls by some leading Ghanaians, including the immediate past Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, and former President John Dramani Mahama, for the celebration to be scrapped.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo delivered an empowering speech at the Independence Day Celebration, which was on the theme: “Our Unity, Our Purpose, Our Purpose”.



The president, among many other things, urged Ghanaians to come together in these difficult moments to help restore the fortunes of the country.



Here are highlights of Akufo-Addo's speech:



I inherited a severely-challenged economy but turned things around – Akufo-Addo:



In his speech at the Ghana @ 66 national parade at Adaklu, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said that when he assumed office on January 7, 2017, he inherited a severely-challenged economy, whose rate of growth at the time was the lowest in over two decades.



But, he said, by dint of hard work, prudence, and creativity, the government has managed to turn things around, creating an economy that, for the years 2017, 2018, and 2019, the years before the onset of COVID-19, was amongst the fastest growing economies not only in Africa, but also in the world, recording an annual Gross Domestic Growth (GDP) growth rate of seven percent (7%).



“We were the best place to do business in West Africa, and, in 2021, we were described as the most attractive destination for investment in West Africa, ”he said



I will restore Ghana's economy within 22 months - Akufo-Addo vows



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo vowed to restore Ghana's ailing economy in the next 22 months which is before his tenure ends.



According to him, there was rapid economic growth in the country before the COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine war emerged hence the reason the country is facing the current economic challenges.



He however assured that he is determined to change things within the limited time in office.



“The next 22 months of my mandate will be focused on restoring the economy we had before COVID-19 and the Russian invasion of Ukraine to the period of rapid growth. It is a solemn pledge I am making to you my fellow Ghanaians, and one which I am determined to fulfil," he said.



Let's protect our unity - President Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his speech also called on Ghanaians to continue to take actions that unite and not divide the nation.



The president stated that the unity that Ghanaians have is the greatest achievement of Ghana since independence.



“We cannot allow those who seek to divide us along the lines of ethnicity or religion to succeed. Let us deepen the cohesion that exists amongst us, and let us wear, with pride, the badge of being called Ghanaian.



“There is no better homage we can pay to the memories of all those who fought to free us from the shackles of colonialism and imperialism than to dedicate this 66th independence anniversary to working even harder for the unity, strength and purpose of our dear Ghana.



“It did not matter where they came from; it did not matter which tribe they belonged to; it did not matter which religious persuasion they subscribed to; and their standing in society certainly did not matter. They recognised the fact that colonialism did not inure to our nation's collective benefit, and they were determined to end it. And, indeed, they did,” he said







Let us wear, with pride, the badge of being called Ghanaian – Akufo-Addo



President Akufo-Addo also called on Ghanaians to contribute their quota in the common goal of protecting Ghana’s 4th Republic.



According to Akufo-Addo, it is only through democracy that the needed upliftment Ghanaians want and deserve can be achieved.



He urged the citizenry to support the government as it works to improve accountability, efficiency and transparency which needed to transform as well as help the government fight ills like illegal same-scale mining (galamsey) which is robbing the country of its resources.



“We should continue with the process of digitalisation, we should continue the difficult but necessary task of ridding our environment of the menace of galamsey and we should continue to pay our taxes and demand that our leaders put them to good news,” he said.



Let's count our blessings in these difficult times - Akufo Addo



President Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians not to be despondent in the gloomy cloud of economic adversity.



He believes that despite all the challenges facing the country, the government has ensured the supply of basic commodities to prevent the crisis from worsening.



“We all see the images around the world, here in Ghana, we’ve not had any fuel queues, we’ve not suffered shortages of food and essential items, or the catastrophe of dumsor. Undoubtedly, major global developments have harmed our domestic economic performance."



“We’ve witnessed historic heights in global inflation and food prices. Rising global interests rate triggered by the tightening of monetary policy of Central banks across several advanced economies to tame rising inflation and energy crisis with crude oil prices reaching unprecedented heights at one point above $120 a barrel."







