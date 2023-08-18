31% of teachers fail promotional exam

General News of Friday, 18 August 2023

Results of the recent promotional examination for educators, administered by the Ghana Education Service (GES), have been unveiled, revealing a 69% success rate among test-takers who participated in the February evaluation.



This implies that a notable 31% of candidates did not meet the established criteria necessary for advancement.



Among the extensive cohort of 80,810 participants in the assessment, a substantial 55,917 individuals achieved success, positioning themselves within the upper echelons of educational leadership.



The examination served as a gateway for aspiring candidates vying for esteemed roles such as Deputy Director, Assistant Director I, Assistant Director II, and Principal Superintendent within the Deputy Director grade.



In an official statement, the GES conveyed that candidates will receive a notification via text message indicating their success status in the examination.



"A message will be sent to all candidates who sat for the exams to indicate whether successful or not. (Please note that, the promotion site will not be accessible this year) Formal promotion letters will be released in due course."



In June this year, out of 7,728 prospective teachers who sat the Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination (GTLE), only 1,277 passed.



It represented 16.5 per cent of the candidates who sat the examination, introduced to license teaching practitioners.



A pre-release interview with the Registrar of GTLE, Dr Christian Addai-Poku, indicated that all the candidates had sat the exam at least twice, with some sitting for as many as nine times.



The first-ever teacher licensure examination was written in September 2018.



The purpose of the examination is to enable qualified teachers to acquire a professional licence and also attract excellent young graduates from the universities and colleges of education who have the required professional knowledge, skills and attitudes necessary to deliver effectively in schools.