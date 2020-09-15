Politics of Tuesday, 15 September 2020

3 months to election, you’re now cutting sods - Asiedu Nketia taunts Akufo-Addo

General Secretary of NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has ridiculed President Akufo-Addo over his recent sod-cutting activities across the country.



Speaking at the Townhall Meeting in Kumasi on the ‘People’s Manifesto’, Mr. Nketia wondered why the president is now embarking on sod-cutting ceremonies although he has been in power for over three years.



According to him, the NPP has failed woefully and not even their attempts to cut-sods at the eleventh hour will prevent their defeat.



The chief scribe of the umbrella family said: "you were given four years, you have done more than three years, now you are being asked to account to the people, you are now cutting sods for projects. If you could not embark on any massive projects in three years, what can you do in three months? Can we construct roads in three months? Can we construct hospitals in three months? Can we construct pipes in three months?”



He criticised the government for banning salvaged cars into the country saying it is an agenda to deprive dealers in the used car business of their livelihood.



He also expressed worry at the failure of the government to abandon the Neoplan Assembly Plant and rather allowing a foreign company to set up in the country.



Meanwhile, he has announced the decision by the NDC to embark on a campaign to explain the contents of their manifesto sector by sector.



The party, he hinted will meet with different groups to explain what the manifesto has for them.



He also accused the NPP of stealing and implementing their policies after criticising and describing them as empty.

