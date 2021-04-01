21-year-old SHS graduate hangs himself to death at Abura Academy

Regional News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: Starr FM

A 21-year-old Takoradi Saint Mary’s SHS graduate, Mohammed Kojo Musah has reportedly hanged himself to death at Abura Academy in the Cape Coast North District of the Central Region



The incident has sent residents in the area into a state of shock, as the deceased left a note before committing the act.



In an interview with Kasapa FM’s Central regional correspondent Yaw Boagyan, the father of the deceased Mohammed Kwabena Musah explained that his late son was very active and nothing showed anything was worrying.



He recounted that his wife, Kojo’s mother, gave him [Kojo] money to repair his spoilt TV and buy prepaid around 8:00 pm on Tuesday but he returned around 11:00 pm and entered his room to sleep on the same day.



“I was outside this morning around 8:00 pm when l heard my daughter, wife, and neighbors mourning. I rushed home and found out that my son Mohammed Kojo Musah had hanged himself to death Wednesday morning, he revealed.”



Mr Musah told Kasapa FM News that they quickly reported the case to the UCC police command for investigations.



He said the Police CID didn’t open the note found with the deceased in the presence of the family.



According to the deceased’s father, his late son was a quiet person who did not show any signs of worry and pain that could trigger the incident.



The body has been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for autopsy whilst police investigations continue.